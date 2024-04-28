UN’s Sigrid Kaag: Is starvation an Israeli weapon in Gaza?
Senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza discusses developments on the ground and diplomatic hurdles.
More than 200 days into Israel’s war on Gaza, the death toll has surpassed 34,000 while more than 77,000 Palestinians have been wounded.
Amid the destruction and ongoing violence, the United Nations appointed Sigrid Kaag as its senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza. With her experience navigating the European Union’s varied positions on the conflict, Kaag leads crucial relief efforts.
As the world waits for a ceasefire and an end to the violence, the question arises: “What will ‘the day after’ look like for Gaza, once the war is over?”
Sigrid Kaag, UN senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza, talks to Al Jazeera.