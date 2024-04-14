Dominican FM on Haiti gang violence crisis: Spillover threat?

Roberto Alvarez Gil, Dominican Republic FM, discusses the effect of Haiti’s criminal gang turmoil.

Amid rising gang violence in Haiti, Santo Domingo fears spillover effects. With criminal gangs dominating most of Haiti’s capital, the Dominican Republic faces human and security ramifications.

What steps will the Dominican government take to confront these challenges?

We explore these critical issues as the Dominican Republic’s Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez Gil talks to Al Jazeera.