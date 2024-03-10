Carolina Toha: Chile still healing more than 30 years post-dictatorship

Chile’s interior minister on the nation’s journey from authoritarian rule.

From Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship to democracy, Chile has navigated a complex history marked by human rights abuses.

Efforts to reconcile with its past continue amid social movements and constitutional debates.

We explore the nation’s journey that reflects the enduring impact of authoritarian rule and the continuing quest for justice as Carolina Toha, Chile’s interior minister, talks to Al Jazeera.