Tens of thousands rally in parts of Europe against government measures to contain the pandemic.

As governments ease coronavirus lockdowns, they have imposed safety measures such as mandatory face coverings and physical distancing to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Some people are now growing frustrated with those rules.

Tens of thousands of protesters defied bans on mass gatherings to attend so-called "anti-corona" rallies in parts of Europe.

They say the measures violate personal freedoms.

But government leaders insist the restrictions must stay in place, especially as cooler months approach in the northern hemisphere.

So, how should we balance our rights while reducing new infections?

Presenter: Halla Mohieddeen

Guests:

Heidi Larson - Director, The Vaccine Confidence Project

Dr Bharat Pankhania - Senior clinical lecturer, University of Exeter Medical School

Donna Dawson - Psychologist specialising in personality behaviour

Source: Al Jazeera News