US president seeks 'snapback' of UN sanctions after losing bid to extend arms embargo.

United States President Donald Trump has pledged retaliation for the latest setback to his "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran.

Trump threats to reinstate international sanctions that were scrapped under the 2015 nuclear deal came after the United Nations rejected Washington's bid to extend the international arms embargo on Tehran after it expires in October.

The remaining parties to the nuclear deal with Iran - the United Kingdom, Germany, France, China and Russia, and the European Union - question whether Trump can reinstate the sanctions.

Will this lead to the collapse of the nuclear agreement?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Hassan Ahmadian - Professor of Middle East Studies, University of Tehran

Holly Dagres - Non-resident fellow with the Atlantic Council's Middle East programmes

Steven Rogers - Member, Donald J Trump for President Advisory Board

Source: Al Jazeera News