Egypt has laid out a ceasefire plan following a series of military victories by the UN-recognised government in Libya.

Libya's renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar announced several offensives in his drive to take full control of the country.

He has the support of Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and everything was going well for him until last month.

But he suffered major blows in his battle to capture the capital Tripoli and his plan to unseat the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) collapsed.

Haftar's military losses were accelerated by Turkey's military intervention in support of the GNA forces.

Haftar has long resisted compromise, but now he is ready to talk. He accepted a ceasefire plan proposed by his ally, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, to start on Monday. It would include foreign fighters leaving Libya.

But will this proposal even be considered?

Presenter: Laura Brennan

Guests:

Guma el-Gamaty - special envoy of the Libyan GNA to Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco and Mauritania

James Moran - former European Union's senior coordinator in Libya during the 2011 revolution

Omar Ashour - founding chair of the Security Studies Programme at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies

Source: Al Jazeera