The UAE is reportedly seeking to have Al Jazeera registered as a foreign agent in the United States.

The United Arab Emirates is reportedly running a campaign to have Al Jazeera registered as a foreign agent in the US.

Shutting down the Al Jazeera network was one of the main demands of the blockading countries when they cut off diplomatic relations with Qatar more than two years ago.

Registering as a foreign agent would effectively brand it a government 'tool' - a claim Al Jazeera strongly denies, and could restrict its operations in the US.

The news agency Bloomberg says a prominent law firm was employed by the UAE to achieve this goal.

This includes meeting congressional staff, White House officials, journalists and academics.

It also involves UAE-controlled digital accounts and websites.

Twitter suspended thousands of those accounts in September.

What are the limits to political lobbying?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:

Bruce Fein: Constitutional and international lawyer

Ravi Prasad: Director of advocacy at the International Press Institute

Mahjoob Zweiri: Director of the Gulf Studies Center at Qatar University

Source: Al Jazeera News