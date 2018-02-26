Qatar-Gulf crisis: All the latest updates

Eight months ago, an air, sea and land blockade was imposed on Qatar by neighbouring countries. Here are the latest developments as of Monday, February 26:
Trump's mediation
On February 24, a US official quoted by Reuters news agency said that senior Saudi, Emirati and Qatari leaders will meet US President Donald Trump in the next couple of months.
Talks will revolve around the possibility of establishing a GCC summit under Washington's auspices later this year, as well as around the role of Iran in the region.
Earlier this month, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said that his country would be willing to participate in a US-GCC summit next spring, provided that the blockading countries' motivation is based on real will and not coercion.
Credit rating
On February 21, Fitch Ratings agency said that Qatar's fiscal deficit is narrowing, despite the blockade. Fitch also noted that there are "signs of broader economic resilience".
In August 2017, Fitch had downgraded Qatar's credit rating to AA-.
Restored relations
- On Tuesday, Qatar and Chad signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) resuming diplomatic relations between the two countries, Qatar's foreign minister has said.
Qatar Airways
On Tuesday, Qatar Airways CEO Akbar al-Baker sent a message to the UN's International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) saying that the body needs to do more to resolve restrictions on air routes stemming from the Gulf crisis.
He also said his airline could nevertheless sustain itself even if the crisis dragged on.
On Monday, Italian airline carrier Meridiana changed its name to Air Italy with the backing of its new shareholder, Qatar Airways. The airline aims to become Italy's flagship carrier, as UAE-backed Alitalia filed for bankruptcy.
Together with Qatar Airways, Meridiana said it will expand its fleet with 50 new planes to carry 10 million passengers.
Qatar's blockading countries have targeted Qatar Airways by forbidding it from using their airspace, but Qatar Airways has, nonetheless, found alternative routes and expanded its travel network with new international partnerships.
Arab summit
On Monday, Qatar's foreign minister confirmed that Qatar would attend the upcoming Arab summit regardless of where it is held: "The state that will host this summit, if it was a [blockade participant] and did not provide the necessary action, it will be the one in violation and not Qatar."
In March, Saudi Arabia announced that it would host the next Arab summit, following the UAE's request to do so. The summit is usually held in March each year, but the date of the next summit has yet to be formally announced.
Munich Security Conference
On Friday, in an address to the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Qatar's emir warned that the Qatar-Gulf crisis is undermining the region's security and economic outlook.
"It has been a futile crisis, manufactured by our neighbours," Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said.
"Those aggressive actors wish to use smaller states as pawns within their power games and sectarian conflicts. It is vital to the interests of the people of the Middle East to guarantee the sovereignty of states like Qatar," he added.
Anti-Qatar campaign
Also on Friday, Qatar's blockading countries invited journalists to a meeting calling for sanctions against Qatar.
"When no one showed up, organisers reportedly hired a PR company ... and the room was filled with young women who told us they were mostly from Eastern Europe," Al Jazeera's Hashem Ahelbarra reported from Munich.
Earlier in February, a report on Buzzfeed revealed that a British parliamentarian was paid 15,000 British pounds ($20,700) to help organise an anti-Qatar conference in London.
Tillerson in Kuwait
On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that the restoration of Arab Gulf unity was in the best interest of all parties in the region.
Tillerson made the assertion at a press conference held in Kuwait, where he is attending a high-level meeting between members of a US-led coalition against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS).
Asian Championships League
On Monday, Al Gharafa of Qatar opened its Asian Championships League campaign in Abu Dhabi against Al Jazira of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
UAE requested to play those games in a third country, but the idea was rejected by the Asian Football Confederation which organises the tournament, featuring 32 teams split into eight groups of four.
"Clubs from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates should be played on a home and away basis in 2018 as per the AFC regulations," the AFC said in a recent statement.
The football federations of the UAE and Saudi Arabia accepted the decision, though they expressed reservations about how it had been made.
SOURCE: Al Jazeera and news agencies