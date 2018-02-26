Qatar-Gulf crisis: All the latest updates

Eight months ago, an air, sea and land blockade was imposed on Qatar by neighbouring countries. Here are the latest developments as of Monday, February 26:

Earlier this month, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said that his country would be willing to participate in a US-GCC summit next spring, provided that the blockading countries' motivation is based on real will and not coercion.

Talks will revolve around the possibility of establishing a GCC summit under Washington's auspices later this year, as well as around the role of Iran in the region.

On February 24, a US official quoted by Reuters news agency said that senior Saudi, Emirati and Qatari leaders will meet US President Donald Trump in the next couple of months.

On February 21, Fitch Ratings agency said that Qatar 's fiscal deficit is narrowing, despite the blockade. Fitch also noted that there are "signs of broader economic resilience".

Moments ago MOU was signed between #Qatar & #Chad ; Diplomatic Relations to be resumed with immediate exchange of ambassadors. A victory for both countries' diplomacy;one that is based on the principles of dialogue & common interests that bring peace and prosperity to both nations pic.twitter.com/Zmz13fAXSD

Al-Marri explained the latest humanitarian situation resulting from the blockade on Qatar and the actions taken by the National Human Rights Committee.

On Tuesday, Qatar Airways CEO Akbar al-Baker sent a message to the UN's International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) saying that the body needs to do more to resolve restrictions on air routes stemming from the Gulf crisis.

He also said his airline could nevertheless sustain itself even if the crisis dragged on.

On Monday, Italian airline carrier Meridiana changed its name to Air Italy with the backing of its new shareholder, Qatar Airways. The airline aims to become Italy's flagship carrier, as UAE-backed Alitalia filed for bankruptcy.

Together with Qatar Airways, Meridiana said it will expand its fleet with 50 new planes to carry 10 million passengers.