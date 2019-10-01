Protests and trade wars overshadow celebrations of 70 years of China's Communist rule.

The founder of modern China once said: "A single spark can start a prairie fire."

Seventy years since Mao Zedong established the Communist People's Republic, China's modern-day leaders want to contain the sparks potentially threatening their hold on power.

President Xi Jinping on Tuesday wore a traditional Mao suit to launch the celebrations with a large military parade in Beijing.

Xi warned against threats to national unity, and sent a message to the self-ruled island of Taiwan.

And in semi-autonomous Hong Kong, the government toned down celebrations as four months of anti-China protests turned violent.

Along with trade wars and territorial disputes, how will China manage these challenges?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Einar Tangen - political analyst who advises the Chinese government on economic and development issues

Jean-Pierre Cabestan - professor at Hong Kong Baptist University and author of China Tomorrow: Democracy or Dictatorship

Gordon Chang - political analyst and author of The Coming Collapse of China

Source: Al Jazeera News