The US president hints at a deal with the Taliban that could end Washington's longest military engagement abroad.

The United States and the Taliban appear to be inching closer to an agreement that could end Afghanistan's 18-year war.

American officials say negotiators have made significant progress.

President Donald Trump, his peace envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and top security advisers held discussions on Friday.

Trump tweeted that the meeting was "very good" and said many sides are looking to "make a deal - if possible".

The Taliban and the US have held several rounds of talks in Qatar. But the group has refused to sit with the Afghan government that it considers a "puppet" of the US.

So, would a deal with the Taliban end Afghanistan's troubles?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Intizar Khadim - director at the Centre for Development and Peace Studies

Michael Semple - professor at Institute for Global Peace, Security and Justice at Queen's University Belfast and former EU official in Afghanistan

Bharath Gopalaswamy - senior fellow at Observer Research Foundation and former member of Zalmay Khalilzad's advisory group

Source: Al Jazeera News