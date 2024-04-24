How can we reduce global food insecurity?
New report warns that 282 million people faced acute hunger last year.
Hunger around the world has reached alarming levels, according to a new multi-agency report on global food insecurity.
For the fifth year, acute food insecurity has increased, impacting hundreds of millions of people.
The issue is posing a major challenge to the United Nations goal of ending hunger by 2030.
Conflict – rather than climate change – is the biggest cause.
Has enough been done to address the crisis?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
Alex de Waal – Executive director of World Peace Foundation at Tufts University in the US
Mamadou Goita – Member of the International Panel of Experts on Sustainable Food Systems, a Brussels-based think-tank
Jemilah Mahmood – Executive Director of the Sunway Centre for Planetary Health at Sunway University in Malaysia