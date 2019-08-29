British MPs are crying foul after Prime Minister Boris Johnson suspended Parliament just weeks before the UK's departure from the European Union, or Brexit.

Some members of Johnson's own party have resigned while others are calling the move "undemocratic" and a "political coup".

The suspension leaves politicians with little time to prevent the UK leaving the EU in October without a deal.

The government denies it is trying to limit debate. But with Brexit only two months away, is a no-deal exit now inevitable?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Asa Bennett - Brexit commissioning editor at the Telegraph

Pieter Cleppe - Head of the Brussels office at the Open Europe think-tank

Jonathan Lis - Deputy director of the British Influence think-tank

Source: Al Jazeera News