Ethnic tension is threatening to further destabilise Mali.
Violence is worsening in the long-running dispute between the Dogon and Fulani people - and armed groups linked to al-Qaeda are exploiting the unrest.
Dozens of people were killed in a village home to Dogon farmers when men armed with machetes and guns attacked on Sunday.
The attack is similar to the ransacking of a Fulani village in March, where nearly 160 died.
What is behind these killings and why can't the government protect Malians?
Presenter: Martine Dennis
Guests:
Ibrahim Yahaya Ibrahim - Consulting analyst, International Crisis Group
Paul Melly - Consulting fellow, Chatham House international affairs think-tank
Tor Benjaminsen - Professor of political ecology, Norwegian University of Life Sciences
Source: Al Jazeera News