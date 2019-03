US president says it is time to recognise Israel's sovereignty over the occupied territory.

Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in 1967. It's been an occupied territory ever since, in defiance of multiple resolutions by the United Nations.

In a tweet on Thursday, US President Donald Trump seems set to overturn the US position and recognise Israel's sovereignty over Golan Heights.

It's a move designed to boost the standing of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he campaigns for reelection. But there's already been some international outcry, with some accusing Trump of bringing the region close to war.

What will the consequences of Trump's latest policy bombshell be?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Mitchell Barak - CEO of Keevoon Global Research, who was an adviser to former Israeli President Shimon Peres

Aaron Southlea - Advocacy officer for Al-Marsad, the Arab Human Rights Centre in Golan Heights

Simon Mabon - Senior lecturer in international studies at Lancaster University

Source: Al Jazeera News