World Health Organization says number of cases doubled in 2018.

Infectious diseases that were once considered under control are making a comeback.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is raising the alarm about a sharp rise in measles cases across the world, particularly in developed countries such as the US.

One of the reasons is that more parents are choosing not to immunise their children.

The WHO lists vaccine scepticism as one of the ten biggest threats to public health.

So why is the disease spreading again?

Presenter: Martine Dennis

Guests:

Dr Heidi Larson - director of Vaccine Confidence Project at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine

Dr Peter Borus - head of the measles programme and senior scientist at the Kenya Medical Research Institute

Source: Al Jazeera News