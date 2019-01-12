Hyperinflation, power cuts and shortages of food and medicine.

The economic crisis has driven millions of Venezuelans out of the country.

Nicolas Maduro's critics blame him for the dire situation, and yet he has been sworn in for a second six-year term as president.

The election was marred by allegations of vote-rigging and Maduro's opponents are challenging his right to lead the country and calling for new elections.

As Maduro embarks on a new term as president, the chaos in the country shows no signs of abating.

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests

Phil Gunson - Senior analyst covering the Andes region at the International Crisis Group

Sonia Schott - Specialist on Latin American relations with a special focus on Venezuela

Paul Dobson - Journalist for Venezuelanalysis.com

Source: Al Jazeera News