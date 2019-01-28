A UN-led team is in Turkey to investigate journalist's murder and wants access to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was murdered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul almost four months ago.

But neither the journalist's body nor remains have been recovered, and the murder case remains unsolved.

Turkey is not satisfied by Saudi Arabia's investigation and wants a full international inquiry.

An independent investigation, led by the UN's special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, is under way.

Agnes Callamard and her team are in Turkey on a week-long mission. She also wants to visit Saudi Arabia.

But will this independent international inquiry make a difference?

Can Saudi Arabia be held to account?

Presenter: Richelle Carey

Guests:

Sultan Barakat - Director for conflict and humanitarian studies at the Doha Institute

Carl Buckley - Barrister at Guernica 37 International Justice Chambers

Source: Al Jazeera News