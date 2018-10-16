Turkish officials now say they have evidence Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

The joint Saudi-Turkish team investigating the case of missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has searched the consulate and attention is now turned to the consul's home.

The Turkish attorney general's office told Al Jazeera there is evidence Khashoggi was killed inside the consulate, something Saudi Arabia had consistently denied.

Media sources in the US suggest the kingdom is preparing to acknowledge he died during an interrogation that went wrong.

King Salman said he did not know anything about it in a phone call with President Donald Trump who then suggested "rogue killers" may be to blame.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo went to Riyadh looking for answers as to what actually happened after Khashoggi was last seen entering the consulate on October 2.

Presenter:

Imran Khan

Guests:

Osman Sert - research director at Ankara Institute

John H Jones - former US senior congressional adviser

Selman Aksunger - lecturer at the Istanbul Centre of International Law

Source: Al Jazeera News