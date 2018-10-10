Jamal Khashoggi case: All the latest updates

Jamal Khashoggi entered the Saudi counsulate in Istanbul on October 2 to obtain a document certifying he had divorced his ex-wife, only to never be seen since.

Turkish sources have told media outlets that they believe the Saudi writer and critic was killed inside the consulate in what they describe as a "premeditated murder".

Saudi officials have countered that claim, insisting Khashoggi had left the building before going missing.

Here are the latest developments:

Wednesday, October 10

Turkey and Saudi Arabia 'in talks'

The New York Times writes that Saudi officials on Tuesday began for the first time to contact Turkish counterparts for secret talks about Khashoggi's disappearance.

"The Saudis have told Washington that they believe they can smooth over the issue, according to both Turkish and American officials briefed on the discussions," the NYT worte.

Khashoggi's Apple watch

A Turkish security official told Reuters news agency that the Apple watch Khashoggi was wearing at the time of his disappearance was being looked into by Turkish investigators.

"Intelligence services, the prosecutor's office and a technology team are working on this. Turkey does not have the watch so we are trying to do it through connected devices," the source said.

Trump demands anwers

President Donald Trump says the US is "demanding" answers from Saudi Arabia about Khashoggi and wants to bring his fiancée to the White House.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday that he has a call in to Hatice Cengiz.

Fifteen-member 'hit squad'

Turkish media have published images of an alleged 15-member Saudi "assassination squad" and video of suspicious movements at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul following Khashoggi's disappearance.

Saudi Arabia remained silent as the images, though not offering definitive proof about Khashoggi's fate, played across television networks in Turkey and around the world.

Turkish media airs surveillance video

News channel 24, a private Turkish TV channel close to Erdogan, has aired surveillance video of Khashoggi walking into the Saudi consulate, and a black van leaving later for the consul's home.

News channel 24 aired the video, suggesting that Khashoggi was inside of the black Mercedes Vito.

The channel said the van then drove some 2km to the consul's home, where it parked inside a garage.

Saudi Arabia did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

Khashoggi's fiancee writes letter to Trump

The fiancee of Khashoggi is asking Trump and first lady Melania to "help shed light" on the disappearance.

In a column published Wednesday by the Post, Hatice Cengiz wrote: "I also urge Saudi Arabia, especially King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to show the same level of sensitivity and release CCTV footage from the consulate."

