Reports say Turkey and US have video and audio recordings that prove Saudi journalist was murdered in Saudi consulate.

US-based Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a well-known critic of Saudi Arabia and its leadership, went missing in Turkey on October 2.

US and Turkish officials have now been quoted saying they have proof that he was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Outrage over the case has been widespread and is threatening to destroy Saudi Arabia's image makeover.

Diplomatic pressure is also increasing and global businesses are reassessing their ties and pulling out of deals with the kingdom.

What does the Khashoggi case mean for this oil-rich country?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Sigurd Noybauer - Non-resident fellow at Gulf International Forum

Gilbert Ashcar - Professor in development studies and international relations at the School of Oriental & African Studies (University of London)

Mohammed Shercaoui - Professor of conflict resolution at George Mason University

Source: Al Jazeera News