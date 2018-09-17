Germany and Austria agree to boost the EU border force, as divisions heighten over immigration policy.

It's an issue that has divided Europe for years - illegal migration.

Almost two million people have risked their lives crossing the Mediterranean Sea since 2014.

This movement towards Europe continues to take a devastating toll on human life. Thousands die during their desperate journeys.

Several policies on border control and restrictions have seen a decrease in the number of refugees and migrants, but members of the European Union still can't agree what to do with them.

So, what's the fallout from the continuing rifts within the EU over migration?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Thorsten Benner - co-founder and director of the Global Public Policy Institute

Schams El Ghoneimi - foreign policy adviser at the European Parliament

Marianna Karakoulaki - researcher on migration

Source: Al Jazeera News