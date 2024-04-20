Will India’s election be free and fair?

Opponents and rights groups allege repression has increased in recent years.

Six weeks of voting have begun in an election where India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third term.

Opponents say repression and sectarianism have increased under his leadership.

So, what are the issues? And will the election be free and fair?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Mohan Krishna – Spokesperson for the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Arshpreet Khadial – Chief Spokesperson for the opposition Indian National Congress

Sravasti Dasgupta – Reporter for The Wire who specialises in Indian politics