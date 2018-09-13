Allegations of rules being breached trigger Article 7 of EU treaty in unprecedented move.

For the first time ever, the European Parliament has voted to sanction a member state.

Hungary is accused of flouting EU rules on democracy, civil rights and corruption, with government attacks on the courts and media seen as a threat to the Euopean rules-based order.

The allegations triggered the vote which could mean Hungary can get stripped of its EU voting rights, but analysts say that's unlikely to happen as its ally Poland, which is also facing sanctions, is expected to veto such a move.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said the vote was "petty revenge" for the country's strong stance against immigration.

He also claimed the parliament's decision was "fraudulent" as abstentions were not counted in the final 448-197 vote.

So what's next for Hungary… and indeed Europe?

Presenter: Hoda Abdel-Hamid

Guests:

Pieter Cleppe - head of the Brussels office for the think-tank, Open Europe.

Martin Mycielski - director of public affairs at the Polish-based Open Dialogue Foundation.

Baptiste Roger-Lacan - the founder of pro-EU think-tank, Le Grand Continent.

Source: Al Jazeera News