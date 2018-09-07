Hundreds of white South African employees are protesting alleged discrimination against them.

For the first time in South Africa's history, thousands of white union workers have staged a strike.

They are furious their employer - one of the country's leading energy companies - has introduced a new share scheme which is only available to black workers.

White workers say that is discriminatory and racially divisive.

But their bosses at Sasol say the move has been backed by shareholders and meets rules designed for black economic empowerment, part of a drive to reverse decades of exclusion for black people under apartheid.

In post-apartheid South Africa, what constitutes fairness?

Dirk Hermann - CEO of Solidarity Trade Union

Dennis George - general secretary, Federation of Unions of South Africa

Ralph Mathekga - lecturer at the University of the Western Cape and author of Ramaphosa's Turn: Can Cyril save South Africa?

