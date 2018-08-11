US President Donald Trump has doubled trade tariffs on Turkey, prompting Ankara to threaten finding new allies.

There are fears the worsening dispute between Washington and Ankara could hurt Turkey's economy with the Turkish lira hitting record lows against the dollar in recent days.

The row is related to the detention of US pastor Andrew Brunson on terror-related charges in Turkey.

But the differences between the two NATO allies have been widening over a number of issues.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has written an opinion piece in the New York Times warning that the US must respect Turkey's sovereignty or their partnership could be in jeopardy.

So, will ties between the countries deteriorate even further?

Presenter: Hoda Abdel-Hamid

Guests:

Robert Pearson - Former US ambassador to Turkey

Muhittin Ataman - Director of foreign policy research at the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research, SETA

Elmira Bayrasli - CEO and co-founder of Foreign Policy Interrupted

Source: Al Jazeera News