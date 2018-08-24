Ugandan pop star-turned-opposition-MP Bobi Wine is facing a charge of treason, which could carry the death penalty.

Robert Kyagulanyi, a musician-turned-MP whose arrest prompted protests in Uganda, has been charged with treason.

The singer, who goes by the stage name Bobi Wine, has been under military custody since August 14 for allegedly leading a group of people to pelt Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni's convoy with stones ahead of a by-election in a northern town.

Kyagulanyi joined the parliament last year and is one of the most popular faces of Ugandan opposition.

He is a strong critic of long-time leader Museveni, who has been in power since 1986.

Widespread protests and a crackdown by state forces followed Kyagulanyi's detention last week.

So, what does the unrest and his prosecution mean for Uganda?

