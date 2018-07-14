Saudi authorities arrested a prominent scholar and his sons, accusing him of criticising the ruling family.

Saudi Arabia has arrested prominent preacher and scholar Safar Al-Hawali just days after he published a book criticising the ruling family.

Three of his sons - Abdul Rahman, Abdullah and Ibrahim - were also detained.

Rights groups say Abdul Rahman and Abdullah were reportedly taken into custody while attending a family wedding on Wednesday.

While Hawali and his son Ibrahim were arrested the following morning.

Hawali became known almost three decades ago as the leader of the Sahwa movement, which advocated for democracy in Saudi Arabia.

He was previously detained for opposing the ruling family.

Saudi Arabia, under Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, has launched a crackdown against activists, religious figures and opponents in recent months.

But how far will this go?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Ahmed Al-Burai - lecturer at Aydin University

Rami Khouri - senior fellow at the American University of Beirut

Saeed Al-Shehabi - columnist with Al-Quds Al Arabi newspaper

Source: Al Jazeera News