President Erdogan faces real challenges as he seeks to tighten his grip on the power he's held for 16 years.

Turks go to the polls on Sunday for what are seen as the most crucial elections in the country's modern history.

For the first time, presidential and parliamentary votes take place on the same day.

There are six candidates vying for the presidency. If no one wins more than 50 percent of the vote in Sunday's poll, the top two will be involved in a runoff.

And whoever becomes president will be assuming enhanced powers approved in a referendum last year.

The winner faces real challenges as Turkey has been in a state of emergency since a failed coup attempt in 2016 and the economy is in crisis.

So, could there be a surprise? And what would that mean for Turkey's future?

Presenter: Martine Dennis

Guests:

Muhittin Ataman - editor of Insight Turkey and director of SETA, Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research

Fadi Hakura - associate fellow in the Europe programme at Chatham House

Ozgur Ozdamar - professor in the department of International Relations at Bilkent University

Source: Al Jazeera News