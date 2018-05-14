Dozens of Palestinians are shot dead in Gaza by Israeli forces as US relocates its embassy to Jerusalem.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians gathered at Gaza's border with Israel on the eve of the Nakba anniversary, the day they call "catastrophe".

Seventy years ago Palestinians were forced from their land and the state of Israel was created.

The protests coincided with the opening of the US embassy which has been relocated from Tel Aviv to a contested area in Jerusalem. The move drew international condemnation.

US President Donald Trump announced last year he was recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

So, what does it all mean for one of the world's longest-running conflicts?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Mustafa Barghouti - secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative

Elhanan Miller - researcher at the Forum for Regional Thinking

Mohammed Cherkaoui - professor of conflict resolution at George Mason University

