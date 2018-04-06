Gaza protests: All the latest updates

For a second week, Palestinians are continuing their unarmed protest along the eastern borders of the Gaza Strip, as part of the Great March of Return movement.

Israeli forces have killed 22 Palestinians during the past week, including 17 on the first Friday of protest, and injured more than 1,600 Palestinians.

Here are all the latest updates on the protests:

MOH: 3 killed, 250 injured

The Palestinian ministry of health said that Majdi Shbat has been killed, east of Gaza City and at least 250 protesters wounded.

Protesters 'defiant' amid growing tension

Hoda Abdel-Hamid said that despite Israel saying it will not change its rule of engagement, Palestinian protesters have remained "defiant".

"Some young boys have been carrying mirrors to blind the soldiers stationed all along the border," she said. "We've seen them with makeshift homemade gas masks which won't really protect them from anything.

"Tension is growing because more and more people are arriving, but it seems that the Israelis are showing some degree of restraint compared to last week," she continued. "They are still using live ammunition and high velocity bullets which don't kill but maim protesters."

Palestinian killed in Gaza

The Palestinian ministry of health has confirmed that one Palestinian, 38-year-old Osama Qudeih, has been killed by Israeli live fire east of Khan Younis.

The number of wounded has increased to at least 150, the ministry added.

Ministry of health: 40 wounded by live fire and tear gas

The Palestinian ministry of health said that at least 40 Palestinians have been injured.

According to Ashraf al-Qidra, the ministry's spokesperson, five are in critical condition after being shot in the head or in the upper body.

Mahjoob Zweiri, a professor at Qatar University, told Al Jazeera that these protests are the outcome of "years and years of frustration" by residents of the Gaza Strip.

"If you look at the past 60 years there has always been delayed action from the Arab League and the international community [with regards to] the Palestinian question," he said.

"That delay of action is an indication that there is no serious attempt to stop Israel from doing what it is doing now."

UN warns Israeli forces to respect 'right of peaceful assembly'

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights spokeswoman Liz Throssell has expressed her concern of further violence during Friday's demonstrations and in the coming weeks.

Speaking at a press conference in Geneva, Throssell said: "We remind Israel of its obligations to ensure that excessive force is not employed against protesters and that in the context of a military occupation, as is the case in Gaza, the unjustified and unlawful recourse to firearms by law enforcement resulting in death may amount to a willful killing, a grave breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention."

Earlier, Gaza's Ministry of Mealth confirmed the death of Thaer Rab'a, 30, who succumbed to his injuries after he was shot by Israeli forces last Friday.

This brings the death toll to 22 Palestinians.

Friday of 'Burning Tyres'

Palestinians have gathered hundreds of spare tyres and plan on setting them on fire in order to create a smokescreen to obstruct the vision of Israeli snipers.

Al Jazeera's correspondent in the Gaza Strip, Hoda Abdel-Hamid, said that the situation is calm at the moment, despite five Palestinians so far being wounded by live ammunition

"[At the five encampments along the border] you have entire families with their children dressed in traditional Palestinian clothes," she said. "They are having picnics, they are sitting on the floor, and there's a lot of vendors on the side.

"It is a completely different atmosphere and that's where the vast majority of people are."

Hamas internal security called for peaceful protest

On Thursday night, the internal security of Hamas released a statement calling on all protesters to "avoid friction with the Israeli occupation forces, and cooperate with the instructions of the organizers of the events."

The statement also called on participants to avoid wearing distinctive clothes, and not to take photos or use their mobile phones.

Organisers of the march

"The march is organised by refugees, doctors, lawyers, university students, Palestinian intellectuals, academics, civil society organizations and Palestinian families," Asad Abu Sharekh, the spokesperson of the march told Al Jazeera.

"Using these claims of Hamas being behind the protests, Israel is trying to sabotage the idea of the march to justify its escalation against protesters."

Protests begin