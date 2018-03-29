A young reformer or an entrenched military man? Ethiopia's prime minister-elect is the first from the Oromo ethnic group that's been at the forefront of anti-government protests.
Community activists say the group has been marginalised and excluded from political and economic power.
Ahmed has a doctorate in peace and security, as well as long-standing military and intelligence ties.
Many hope his rise is an opportunity to turn the page on a difficult chapter in Ethiopian history.
Can he unite a country riven by ethnic tensions?
Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam
Guests:
Negeri Lencho - Ethiopia's communications minister
Tsedale Lemma, editor-in-chief of the Addis Standard
Mohammed Ademo, an Ethiopian journalist and founder of OPride.com, an independent news website about the Oromo and Ethiopia
