Washington has warned it would act on its own if the UN failed to take action on Syria.

Syrian and Russian air strikes and artillery fire have made the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta "hell on Earth".

About 1,100 civilians have been killed, including hundreds of women and children, during more than three weeks of bombardment.

The US wants an immediate ceasefire and the backing of the UN Security Council.

If it doesn't get it, the US says it is prepared to take its own unspecified action. That could draw it further into a war that also involves Russia, Iran, and Turkey.

So who can enforce a new ceasefire and would Washington go it alone?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Vyacheeslav Matuzov - former Russian diplomat

Chris Doyle - Director, Council for Arab-British Understanding

Hassan Yari - Professor of International Relations and Security Issues, Sultan Qaboos University, Oman

Source: Al Jazeera News