Of Caravan and the Dogs: The fall of independent journalism in Russia

Russia’s independent journalists face difficult choices in the immediate aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

At a pivotal time in Russia’s history, a group of independent media outlets face growing pressure. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a series of media laws are introduced that make independent journalism all but impossible. Journalists including 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov are forced to make difficult personal and political choices as they face threats of long prison sentences for their work. Should they stay or leave the country? Should they go to jail or save their team? Should they adapt to the new reality or stay true to their principles and close their media outlets? Within weeks, some of Russia’s most trusted and best-known independent news sources will either shut down or go into exile. Of Caravan and the Dogs is a documentary film by Askold Kurov & Anonymous 1.