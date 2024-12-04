Divided Straits: The internal divide over Taiwan’s future

As Carey prepares to defend Taiwan, she discovers not everyone thinks the same way she does.

Following tensions between Taiwan and China, 25-year-old Carey Chang joins civil defence classes and starts training in firearms. Like hundreds of young people, Carey is learning skills she believes she needs to defend herself in the event of a Chinese invasion. But Carey’s father, Mr Hu, thinks she is wasting her time. While Carey advocates for Taiwan’s independence, she listens to friends and family who believe Taiwan and China should work towards a path of reunification if both sides want peace. As Carey reflects upon their views, she questions whether she should continue preparing for a day she hopes will never arrive. Divided Straits is a documentary film by Roger Cheng and Julie Zhu.