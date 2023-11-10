Israel-Gaza war: Escalating violence in the West Bank

We speak to Husam Zomlot, head of the Palestinian Mission to the UK, about war and the future of Palestinian leadership.

While all eyes are on Gaza, Palestinians in the West Bank are facing escalating restrictions and attacks from settlers and the Israeli military.

“We have been saying and warning everybody, this isn’t a war on Hamas, it’s a war on the Palestinian people,” says the head of the Palestinian Mission to the United Kingdom, Husam Zomlot.

On UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill talks with Zomlot about the situation in the West Bank and Gaza, as well as the future of the Palestinian Authority.