Is the Amazon rainforest at a tipping point?

‘If we lose the Amazon, if you take the Amazon out of the equation … global temperature could rise by 0.25 degrees.’

Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest is on the rise.

New data shows the number of square kilometres cleared in the first half of 2022 reached a record six-year high. With studies indicating that more than 75 percent of the Amazon has been losing resilience since the early 2000s, is the world’s largest rainforest at a tipping point?

Alicia Guzmán, deputy director of the Amazon programme at Stand.earth and one of the lead researchers on the report, Amazonia Against the Clock, and Tasso Azevedo, technical coordinator for Observatório do Clima and former director general of the Brazilian Forest Service, join Marc Lamont Hill to discuss the global risk of continued deforestation in the Amazon.