Jamaal Bowman: ‘If I had kept my mouth shut, I’d be in Congress’

Marc Lamont Hill speaks to the former US representative about the growing battle between progressives and the Democratic establishment.

As the United States midterm elections approach, a new wave of progressive candidates is challenging the Democratic establishment, campaigning on affordability, Medicare for all, and opposition to big money in politics. But with divisions deepening over capitalism, US foreign policy and support for Israel, can the Democratic Party embrace its growing left wing? And even if progressives win elections, can they deliver meaningful change for working-class Americans?

This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill speaks with former US Congressman Jamaal Bowman about the rise of democratic socialism, the influence of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and the political cost of his outspoken support for Palestinian rights.