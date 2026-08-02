CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou on accountability and CIA’s history

Marc Lamont Hill speaks to CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou about the agency and US intelligence today.

Former CIA agent and whistleblower, John Kiriakou, exposed the agency’s use of waterboarding in the early 2000s and became the only person imprisoned in connection with the programme.

His case forms part of a longer history of covert operations, foreign interventions and operations carried out by the CIA.

But years later – has the CIA really changed? And what do its actions reveal about intelligence, secrecy and accountability within the United States today?

This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill speaks to John Kiriakou.