What happened to the Jewish left?

Marc Lamont Hill speaks to Molly Crabapple about the Jewish Bund, anti-Zionism and the Jewish left today.

Founded in 1897 in the Russian Empire, the General Jewish Labour Bund was a revolutionary socialist movement that organised Jewish workers and championed Yiddish culture and democracy while standing against Zionism.

But what remains of its memory? And is its vision finding new life in the Jewish left today?

This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill speaks to Emmy Award-winning artist and author Molly Crabapple.