Are the US and Iran heading towards a forever war?

Marc Lamont Hill speaks with sociologist Ali Kadivar on what history shows about the risk of a US forever war in Iran.

In daily attacks over 13 nights, the United States has bombed Iran’s civilian infrastructure, including bridges, airports, electrical facilities and a desalination plant. Iran has responded by attacking US allies in the Gulf, striking their civilian infrastructure as well. US President Donald Trump has threatened to escalate attacks even further, risking the possibility of wider Iranian retaliation and an all-out war. How has the history of these two countries influenced the current conflict? This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill speaks to Ali Kadivar, associate professor of sociology and international studies at Boston College.