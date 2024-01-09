How does the war on Gaza affect mental health of Palestinian children?

Children’s mental well-being is being pushed beyond the breaking point as experts warn of huge consequences.

The Gaza Strip is the “most dangerous place” in the world to be a child, according to UNICEF. More than 70 percent of those who’ve been killed by Israel’s offensive since October 7 are women and children. It’s not just the physical injuries and death that those children are experiencing. What happens to the children who survive? To those who’ve lost their entire families and are forced to live with the lasting scars of war? What does the future hold for them?

Presenter:

Anelise Borges

Guests:

Arwa Damon – founder of the International Network for Aid, Relief & Assistance

Iman Farajallah – clinical psychologist