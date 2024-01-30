Witness of war: Through Motaz’s lens

Motaz Azaiza, photojournalist from Gaza, joins us for a personal conversation about his experiences during the war.

For 107 days, the world saw the horrors of Israel’s war on Gaza unfold through the lens of photojournalist Motaz Azaiza. Millions followed his work on social media platforms and many of his followers saluted him as a hero. But where to go from here? How does one heal if their home and people remain under attack?

Presenter: Anelise Borges

Guest: Motaz Azaiza – photojournalist