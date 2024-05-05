Where is the pro-Palestine student protest movement heading?

Why is the student-led movement for Palestine met with military-style crackdowns in the United States?

Students in the United States face detention, suspension and other punishments as they protest against Israel’s war on the Palestinians in Gaza and elsewhere and demand that their universities divest from Israel.

US President Joe Biden has condemned the “antisemitic” protests, and student leaders at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill tell host Steve Clemons that the White House attempt to discredit their movement is backfiring.

MIT professor Michel DeGraff explains how the students are putting into practice everything they’ve learned about morality, justice and liberation. “They are creating a better future… a future of love and peace,” says DeGraff.