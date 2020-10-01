Former National Security Advisor HR McMaster talks about the challenges facing US world domination.
Al Jazeera English gets to the bottom line on US politics and policies and how they affect the world. A weekly discussion show moderated by @SCClemons.
The UN’s relief chief says coronavirus has added 100 million people to those in need of humanitarian relief worldwide.
What do US evangelicals want from Trump, and what does he want from them?
Senator Chris Murphy talks to host Steve Clemons about the US’s unique relationship with guns and...
Melding jazz music, philosophy and current events, West offers a biting look into America’s political landscape.
Anthony Scaramucci, who famously worked in Trump’s White House for 11 days, on why Americans should reject Trumpism.
Trump threatens to punish schools that will not reopen for classes, but many teachers say it is not yet safe to do so.
US pollster Frank Luntz takes a closer look at the words President Trump is using to persuade Americans to vote for him.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly compared himself with Abraham Lincoln. So we ask: What would Lincoln do?
Tensions are rising as the Trump administration wants the world to stop engaging with China.
Nobel Laureate Paul Romer says without better coronavirus testing, US will continue to lose lives and economic output.
Economist Nouriel Roubini offers dire predictions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
As COVID-19 forces more schools to forgo traditional face-to-face learning, we look at how universities are adapting.
Leading US academic Ibram X Kendi argues there is no in-between: Either you are racist, or actively anti-racist.