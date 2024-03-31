Biden’s ‘double talk’ on Gaza: Cynical election politics?

Kenneth Roth, former head of Human Rights Watch, dissects the US president’s ‘classic double talk’ on Israel’s war in Gaza.

The Biden administration has fallen into a predictable pattern on Gaza, according to Kenneth Roth, former head of Human Rights Watch: Talk about concern for civilian casualties, but undercut any pressure on Israel to stop the war.

Roth tells host Steve Clemons that US President Joe Biden is engaging in “cynical” election politics by refusing to enforce the UN resolution calling for a ceasefire, or the World Court ruling ordering Israel to allow more food into Gaza, where starvation and disease are spreading because of Israeli measures.

US disregard for international law will have far-reaching consequences, says Roth.