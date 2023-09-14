Video Duration 24 minutes 13 seconds
The Bottom Line

The Oslo peace accords: Historic achievement or historic tragedy?

Most Palestinians and Israelis agree that the Oslo peace agreement had disastrous effects – but what’s the alternative?

The peace treaty signed by Palestinian and Israeli leaders on 13 September 1993 was a game-changer.

The Oslo Accords, brokered by Norwegian diplomats, were supposed to be a five-year plan. Palestinians achieved some degree of self-rule in disjointed parts of their historic homeland in return for recognising Israel as a legitimate state.

Three decades later, the Oslo plan still governs the relationship between the Palestinians and the Israelis – but a lasting peaceful relationship between the two sides is as unattainable as ever.

Host Steve Clemons asks Palestinian politician Mustafa Barghouti and Israeli politician Yossi Beilin about what went wrong.

Published On 14 Sep 2023