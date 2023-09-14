The Oslo peace accords: Historic achievement or historic tragedy?

Most Palestinians and Israelis agree that the Oslo peace agreement had disastrous effects – but what’s the alternative?

The peace treaty signed by Palestinian and Israeli leaders on 13 September 1993 was a game-changer.

The Oslo Accords, brokered by Norwegian diplomats, were supposed to be a five-year plan. Palestinians achieved some degree of self-rule in disjointed parts of their historic homeland in return for recognising Israel as a legitimate state.

Three decades later, the Oslo plan still governs the relationship between the Palestinians and the Israelis – but a lasting peaceful relationship between the two sides is as unattainable as ever.

Host Steve Clemons asks Palestinian politician Mustafa Barghouti and Israeli politician Yossi Beilin about what went wrong.