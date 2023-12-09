Gaza war unleashes anti-Palestinian, anti-Muslim sentiment in the US

In the United States, speaking freely about Israel’s war on Gaza often has a price.

For expressing their opinions on the Israel-Palestine, many Muslim Americans and Arab Americans have paid a hefty price, including the loss of jobs and suspension from college.

Universities across the US are also cracking down on student activism.

Since the beginning of Israel’s war on Gaza on October 7, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has received double the usual amount of reports of bias and requests for help, according to the executive director, Nihad Awad.

Speaking to host Steve Clemons, Awad warns that as the Israeli narrative continues “falling apart”, more attempts to dehumanise the Palestinian people will be seen.