On Palestine, the gap between the US right and left is huge

Two takes on Gaza with ex-US National Security Advisor John Bolton and human rights activist Sarah Leah Whitson.

For many on the American right, the Palestinians are a proxy for Iran and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel are “criminals”.

On the left, the Palestinian issue is about a nation striving for freedom.

The only thing both sides agree on is that peace and stability are highly unlikely anytime soon.

In this episode, host Steve Clemons gets two diametrically opposed takes on the Israel-Palestine conflict. The first is from former US National Security Advisor John Bolton. The second is from the former executive director of Human Rights Watch in the Middle East and North Africa, Sarah Leah Whitson.