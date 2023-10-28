Video Duration 24 minutes 11 seconds
The Bottom Line

Is the US in trouble in the Middle East?

As the West gives its full support to Israel, the Global South takes a different approach.

While the United States government fully backs Israeli actions in its war on Gaza, other countries have taken a different approach.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Israel’s actions have “gone beyond the scope of self-defence”. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pushed back against the Israeli and US classification of Hamas as a terrorist group, saying, “Hamas is not a terrorist group, it is a group of liberators who protect their land.”

Council on Foreign Relations Senior Fellow Charles Kupchan tells host Steve Clemons that the US will have to get used to a world where Washington can’t always call the shots.

Published On 28 Oct 2023