Is the US in trouble in the Middle East?

As the West gives its full support to Israel, the Global South takes a different approach.

While the United States government fully backs Israeli actions in its war on Gaza, other countries have taken a different approach.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Israel’s actions have “gone beyond the scope of self-defence”. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pushed back against the Israeli and US classification of Hamas as a terrorist group, saying, “Hamas is not a terrorist group, it is a group of liberators who protect their land.”

Council on Foreign Relations Senior Fellow Charles Kupchan tells host Steve Clemons that the US will have to get used to a world where Washington can’t always call the shots.