Stephen Walt: US, Israeli strategy on Palestine has failed

Has something fundamentally changed in the level of US, international involvement in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict?

Decades of misguided strategy have wreaked havoc on the region, even before Hamas’s recent attack on Israel and the Israeli response in Gaza, according to Harvard University Professor Stephen Walt.

Global powers have allowed the status quo to fester. Washington still publicly calls for a two-state solution even though developments in the region have rendered this policy obsolete. Meanwhile, Israel believed it could keep a lid on Gaza indefinitely as it pursues its settlement policy in the West Bank.

So what can we expect now? Join host Steve Clemons in this wide-ranging discussion with one of the top US political scientists.